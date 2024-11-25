Twitch sensation Kai Cenat continues to make waves with his Mafiathon 2, a marathon livestream that started November 1. The New York native recently reclaimed his position as the most subscribed streamer on the platform, surpassing Jynxzi after losing the top spot in October. During his stream on Sunday, Kai shared a touching message from Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving, leaving him visibly overwhelmed, Sportskeeda reports.

“Kyrie just said, ‘Keep being great and putting God first, brother. It’s amazing to see you uplift others on your platform with kindness. That’s what life is about—helping others and still having fun being you,’” Kai read, falling out of his chair in disbelief. Kyrie also expressed interest in joining Kai’s month-long stream, adding, “If you have any openings where I can stop by and say what’s up, let me know.”

The heartfelt message resonated deeply with Kai, who has consistently used his platform to collaborate with celebrities and entertainers. Notable guests on Mafiathon 2 have included Snoop Dogg and NBA veteran Andre Iguodala.

A Bond Beyond Streams

Kyrie Irving’s admiration for Kai Cenat goes beyond casual appreciation. The 2016 NBA champion credited Kai and fellow streamer YourRage for inspiring his own foray into streaming in 2022. “Kai and YourRage introduced me to this world. They’ve taken over the streaming space, and I want to shout out all the streamers doing their thing,” Kyrie said in a video.

Their friendship has grown over time, with Kyrie previously stepping away from his Twitch account in solidarity with Kai after Twitch temporarily banned the streamer. Earlier this year, Kyrie went a step further, gifting Kai tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Kai gushed about the gesture during his stream, calling Kyrie “my boy” and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to witness the championship in person.

With Kyrie hinting at a potential appearance on Mafiathon 2, fans are eagerly awaiting what could be a memorable moment in both sports and streaming culture. For now, Kai’s marathon continues to bring together iconic personalities, pushing boundaries in digital entertainment.