The NBA is ushering in a new era with a fresh marketing campaign that highlights its evolving landscape. As the league transitions to a younger generation of players, its latest season-opening spot, titled The Tip-Off, emphasizes this shift through dynamic visuals and a star-studded cast. Directed by Mike Warzin and crafted in collaboration with creative partners Translation, the ad features seasoned two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard, 33, and rising star Anthony Edwards, 23, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with a slew of celebrities, per Adweek. Kai Cenat gets tapped, along with former Destiny Child's member, Kelly Rowland and many more.

The energetic campaign sets the tone for the 2024-25 season, all while accompanied by the classic anthem “Jump” by Van Halen. The spot opens with a spectacle of players, celebrities, creators, and fans racing toward the court, eager to get their hands on the ball. Notable figures, including GRAMMY Award-winning artist Kelly Rowland, creator Drew Afualo, and popular streamer Cenat, rush to midcourt in a frenzied effort to tip off the season. Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky adds an entertaining touch, soaring above the crowd to deliver the game ball to the referee, who prepares to commence the game.

Cenat’s involvement in the ad may evoke memories of his recent controversial event in Union Square, New York, where a chaotic scene erupted during his appearance. The New York City Police Department took him into custody, charging him with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly. However, the Manhattan district attorney's office later dropped the charges after he paid $55,000 in restitution.

Showcasing the Future of the NBA

The ad emphasizes the NBA's focus on its fanbase, which spans various media corners and includes a new generation of talent with an average age of 26. Luka Dončić, 25, adds to the excitement as he elegantly passes the ball to Rocky while soaring through the air, underscoring the unity of players and fans. The league positions its supporters as invaluable players heading into the new season, reinforcing the significance of community and collaboration in basketball.

NBA CMO Tammy Henault elaborated on the campaign's vision, stating, “We wanted to elevate fan favorites and make sure that we have some of the biggest stars and biggest names, and we’re showcasing the high-level competition that we expect from the season.” The emphasis on fresh faces and younger stars marks a deliberate strategy to connect with the evolving demographics of NBA fans, as older legends like LeBron James, 39, and Stephen Curry, 36, face challenges in maintaining their dominant positions. Last season, the Golden State Warriors, once perennial playoff contenders, failed to qualify, while Durant's Phoenix Suns suffered a first-round sweep, and the Lakers managed only a single victory in their series against the Denver Nuggets.

As the NBA prepares for its opening week, fans can expect an exciting lineup. The first five days of the regular season will feature 11 national television games, showcasing the league’s commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment. With two doubleheaders on TNT and ESPN and a tripleheader on NBA TV, the league sets the stage for an action-packed kickoff to the season.