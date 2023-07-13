LA FC and Saint Louis City lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our LAFC-Saint Louis City prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Los Angeles (9-6-6) has four winless games on the bounce. With hosting duties in the Banc of California Stadium, the Falcons hope to get a favorable result in familiar territory.

Saint Louis (12-2-7) is on a three-game winning streak and has secured clean sheets over Colorado and Toronto. The Saint Louisans will try to extend their momentum here in California.

Here are the LA FC-Saint Louis City soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: LAFC-Saint Louis City Odds

LA FC: -220

Saint Louis City SC: +550

Draw: +390

Over 2.5 Goals: -186

Under 2.5 Goals: +152

How to Watch LAFC vs. Saint Louis City

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

Why LAFC Can Beat Saint Louis City

LAFC, who were expected to dominate the league after winning their first MLS Cup last season, have encountered difficulties in replicating their success this year following the retirement of Gareth Bale. Los Angeles FC is currently going through a challenging period, remaining winless in their past four MLS fixtures, with three of those matches ending in losses. They have been conceding goals at an alarming rate, and it's worth noting that they have only managed two wins in their last twelve matches overall.

This past weekend, LAFC continued to struggle with a 1-1 home draw against San Jose on Sunday. Prior to that, they suffered defeats against Dallas, Vancouver Whitecaps, and their cross-town rivals, LA Galaxy. They have either lost or drawn their last four games and have a record of 2-5-1 in their last eight matches. Despite their recent struggles, LAFC currently sits in 3rd place in the Western Conference and has a respectable home record of 6-2-3. Their main offensive threat is forward Denis Bouanga, who has scored 12 goals in 19 matches.

Although LAFC is considered a strong favorite in this match, their recent performances have been subpar. They have lost three out of their last four games and five out of their last eight. Additionally, they have lost two out of their last four home games against teams that are significantly lower in the standings compared to St. Louis City.

Undoubtedly, one of the main weapons on the pitch for the Falcons is the presence of Denis Bouanga. The Gabonese player has netted 12 goals in the 2023 Major League Soccer campaign, gradually closing in on Nashville's Hany Mukhtar at the top of the scoring charts. Bouanga was the sole player to find the back of the net in the CONCACAF Champions League final against Leon a few weeks ago. While his contribution wasn't enough for Coach Steven Cherundolo to secure the coveted trophy, Bouanga's talent cannot be denied.

Sergi Palencia, Jesus Murillo, and Maxime Crepeau remain out for the Black and Gold.

Why Saint Louis City Can Beat LAFC

St. Louis SC has been a bright spot for the city, with their ascent up the MLS standings providing a much-needed boost for fans during a difficult summer for the city's baseball team.

While there is still about half of the schedule left, St. Louis City has been on a roll, winning three consecutive games and conceding only one goal during that stretch. They currently sit at the top of the Western Conference with 38 points in 21 matches

The Louligans are boasting an impressive away record of 5-4-1 this season. Their 40 goals scored is the highest in the West, eight more than the next closest team in the conference. Forward Nicholas Gioacchini has been a key player for St. Louis, scoring eight goals in 21 matches.

Despite a recent rough patch in mid-June, St. Louis has bounced back with three straight wins, two of which were on the road. Their away success is particularly noteworthy. With 12 wins, two draws, and seven losses, St. Louis City is the top team in the Western Conference, with only the Seattle Sounders coming close with 35 points, but having played one more game.

Joakim Nilsson and Joao Klauss are out with injuries while Eduard Lowen is questionable going into this game.

Final LAFC-Saint Louis City Prediction & Pick

The Falcons will hit the reset button and secure a much-needed win in front of the Los Angeles fans.

Final LAFC-Saint Louis City Prediction & Pick: LA FC (-220), Over 2.5 goals (-186)