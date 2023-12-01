LAFC's Giorgio Chiellini, much like Lionel Messi, maintains a unique tradition in MLS by never finishing a game with his own jersey

LAFC‘s Giorgio Chiellini, much like Lionel Messi, maintains a unique tradition in MLS by never finishing a game with his own jersey, reported by GOAL. The veteran Italian defender, still a force at 39, is currently vying for back-to-back MLS Cup victories in California, leaving an indelible mark on American soccer. His contribution to raising the profile of the domestic game is evident, with the Juventus icon earning the respect of every opponent he faces.

In an interview with MLSsoccer.com, Chiellini shared his perspective on the tradition of shirt exchanges: “I never finish a game with my jersey. I have every time exchanged my jersey, and it's something that I am really happy to do. I have a huge legacy with the team, but I feel I have also a huge legacy with MLS, with the league.”

Expressing his enjoyment of showcasing this tradition to opponents, Chiellini emphasized the personal connections made after matches. He values the camaraderie and acknowledgment from fellow players who appreciate his commitment to the game and the league.

As Chiellini pursues success in the MLS play-offs, he faces decisions about his future. His contract with LAFC concludes at the end of the year, and the defender is contemplating the possibility of extending his career into 2024. He stated, “I have to talk with family, club and decide. I don't want to take a decision now because I'm too focused on play-offs.”

What's next for LAFC and Giorgio Chiellini in the MLS?

While LAFC prepares for the MLS Western Conference final against the Houston Dynamo, Chiellini's future remains uncertain. Whether bidding farewell or extending his journey, the veteran's impact on MLS resonates beyond the pitch, much like Messi, who looks forward to continuing his Inter Miami journey through 2024.