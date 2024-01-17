Former Italy defender and MLS icon Giorgio Chiellini is embarking on a new chapter with LAFC, extending his association with the club

Former Italy defender and MLS icon Giorgio Chiellini is embarking on a new chapter with Los Angeles FC, extending his association with the club beyond his playing days, reported by GOAL. Retiring from professional football in December 2023, Chiellini now assumes the role of Player Development Coach at LAFC, bringing his wealth of experience to the coaching staff.

Having spent the last two seasons donning the LAFC jersey as a player, Chiellini's transition to a coaching role signifies a continued partnership with The Black and Golds. LAFC's co-president and general manager, John Thorrington, expressed gratitude for Chiellini's contributions during his playing stint, highlighting the multifaceted value he brings to the team.

Thorrington stated on the club's official website, “We were thankful to have Giorgio play the final 18 months of his playing career with LAFC. During that time he proved what an asset he is for LAFC in a number of ways, and we are excited to add a truly brilliant football mind, incredible leader, and an even better person to our staff for the upcoming season.”

The 39-year-old Juventus legend showcased his prowess in 45 matches across various competitions for LAFC, securing notable achievements such as the 2022 Supporters' Shield and the 2022 MLS Cup titles. Additionally, he played a key role in the team's journey to the runner-up position in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League.

As LAFC, managed by Steve Cherundolo, prepares for the challenges of the MLS 2024 season, Giorgio Chiellini's transition to a coaching role adds an extra layer of expertise to the team. The upcoming campaign kicks off for LAFC on February 24, where they will face the Seattle Sounders in what promises to be an exciting start to their MLS journey.