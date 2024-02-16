In a hilarious video unveiling LAFC's 2024 home kit, Hollywood star and part-owner Will Ferrell took a jab at Inter Miami star Lionel Messi

The star-studded clip, featuring LA legends Magic Johnson, Mia Hamm, and Nomar Garciaparra, showcased Ferrell's comedic genius. In a lighthearted outtake shared on GOAL USA, Ferrell showered praise on the new jersey, describing it as “Black. The grit of the city. Battle-hardened. Golden, like my favourite graham-based cereal. A bounty from Olympus! Hallelujah! This is gonna make Lionel Messi sh*t his pants.”

The MLS season is on the brink of kick-off, adding excitement to the buzz surrounding LAFC's kit launch. Known for their celebrity-filled ownership group, LAFC aims to make waves in the upcoming season. Having clinched the MLS Cup in 2022, they reached the finals last season but fell short against Columbus Crew.

With the 2022 champions gearing up for their season opener against Seattle at BMO Stadium next Saturday, the anticipation is visible. LAFC is set to bring their A-game to the pitch, looking to reclaim their championship status. Following the opening clash, they hit the road to face Real Salt Lake, promising fans a thrilling start to the new MLS campaign.

Will Ferrell's hilarious dig at Lionel Messi adds an extra layer of entertainment to LAFC's kit reveal, setting the stage for what promises to be an action-packed and humor-filled MLS season. Fans can't wait to see if Messi responds to the comedic banter as the soccer stars gear up for another exciting chapter on the American soccer stage.