Real Madrid's defensive struggles deepened as star center-back David Alaba suffered an injury, Sergio Ramos sends his best wishes

Real Madrid‘s defensive struggles deepened as star center-back David Alaba suffered a season-ending blow with a torn ACL on Sunday, reported by GOAL. The football world rallied behind the Austrian international, with former Madrid stalwart Sergio Ramos extending his support via a touching message on Instagram.

The injury occurred late in the first half on Sunday when Alaba awkwardly landed on his left foot, resulting in a devastating ACL tear. Messages of encouragement poured in from teammates like Toni Kroos and Rodrygo, reflecting the camaraderie within the football fraternity.

Notably, Ramos, who swapped the white jersey for Sevilla in 2021, took to social media to convey his well-wishes to Alaba. On Instagram, Ramos wrote, “Good luck, David. I'm sure you'll come back with more strength to give it all on the pitch, my friend. A big hug.” The sentiment resonates with fans as both players have donned the iconic Real Madrid colors.

Alaba, who replaced Ramos at Real Madrid, faces a lengthy road to recovery after undergoing surgery in the coming days. The estimated eight-month rehabilitation period means he will miss the remainder of the season and also sit out Euro 2024.

As the football community unites in support of David Alaba, Real Madrid must now navigate their defensive challenges without a key player. The journey to rebuild and bounce back begins for both the player and the team, emphasizing the resilience that defines the beautiful game. Fans are eager to follow Alaba's road to recovery and the impact on Real Madrid's defensive strategies.