In a thrilling La Liga encounter, Barcelona secured a vital victory over Sevilla, courtesy of an unexpected twist involving Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos. Returning to Spain after a two-year stint with Paris St-Germain (PSG), Ramos played his 34th La Liga match against arch-rivals Barcelona. However, the 37-year-old, often the center of attention in clashes with FC Barcelona, found himself in an unfamiliar role this time – scoring an own goal.

Barcelona deserved their win, with Joao Felix rattling the crossbar in a lively first half. Unfortunately for Barca, they suffered a setback when Raphinha was forced off due to a first-half hamstring injury. Nevertheless, this result catapulted them to the top of La Liga, overtaking their neighbors Girona.

Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid captain, was making his first appearance against Barcelona since 2020, and the occasion was met with mixed emotions. While he initially received a hostile reception from the home fans, a loud cheer erupted at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium when the 37-year-old inadvertently put the ball into his net in the 76th minute. Ramos had attempted to block a cross from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, only to see the ball trickle over the line.

The win was a significant boost for Barcelona, who faced the specter of a formal investigation into alleged long-running bribery involving the country's refereeing committee earlier in the week. With this result, they moved one point ahead of Girona, who currently sit second in the league table with a game in hand.

Sergio Ramos' return to Sevilla, his childhood club, earlier this month was highly anticipated, but his own goal in this high-stakes encounter was undoubtedly an unexpected turn of events. As La Liga continues to deliver its trademark drama and excitement, Barcelona will build on this victory. At the same time, Ramos and Sevilla aim to regroup and climb the league standings from their current 12th position.