Athletic Club and Betis meet in the Spanish domestic league! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Athletic Club-Betis prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Athletic Bilbao ranks seventh in Spain’s top flight. Only seven points separate them from fifth-placed Villarreal. They recently captured a 1-1 win draw versus Mallorca.

Real Betis will try to prevent a run of three winless games in their travel to San Mames. The Green and Whites recently had a 4-0 La Liga losing effort in their last game against FC Barcelona. Los Verdiblancos will be playing their first match in the month of May.

Here are the Athletic Club-Betis soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Athletic Club-Betis Odds

Athletic Bilbao: -150

Real Betis Balompie: +410

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -102

Under 2.5 Goals: -120

How to Watch Athletic Club vs. Betis

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: Bet365, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV,

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Athletic Club Can Beat Betis

Ernesto Valverde’s side has been mediocre in this La Liga campaign. Although they enjoy a safe top-half placement at seventh at the moment, they will need to see more wins if they will aim for European contention. A Europa Conference League booking is not far from impossible, as the visitors of this game, who are the current sixth-placers, only have a two-point edge over them. Athletic Club Bilbao has a 13-8-11 overall record, with a 7-3-6 home tally.

Athletic Bilbao is hoping to win again after getting a 1-1 draw in their last result versus Mallorca. In that match, Athletic Bilbao had 70% possession and 16 attempts at goal with six on target. Iñaki Williams was on the scoresheet for Athletic Club, who delivered a crucial 96th-minute penalty kick to equalize Kang-In Lee’s effort. Athletic Bilbao is now on a run of two winless games after going unbeaten in the last six fixtures.

The Lions are eager to represent Spain in European competitions next term, and they are likely to go all guns blazing at the Verdiblancos. Athletic Club Bilbao’s offense might need some improvements in this matchup. Although they retain the ball possession 51.7% of the time, they might need to work on increasing their total shot numbers (14.2) and corner kicks per game (6.2). Iñaki Williams leads the club with nine goals while Oscar de Marcos tops the squad with five assists. Oihan Sancet has eight goals while Nico Williams has 10 goal involvements.

Jon Morcillo, Ander Capa, and Iker Muniain are out in this game, while Inigo Martinez has a doubtful status. The good news for the hosts is that first-choice goalkeeper Unai Simon should recover in time to face Getafe. The Red and Whites’ game averages of 15.6 tackles, 8.2 interceptions, 15.5 clearances, and 2.2 saves need serious improvement, especially for a team that concedes one goal per game on average. De Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Daniel Vivian, and Mikel Balenziaga will need to be extra motivated in working Athletic’s back-line defense. Athletic will also need to lessen the 13.6 fouls it commits per game, as well as the 144.5 possessions it loses per match.

Why Betis Can Beat Athletic Club

Real Betis had a solid season last year when they won the Copa del Rey and finished fifth in La Liga, just five points away from fourth place, which leads to the Champions League. This season, they could also miss the fourth place and the final spot in the UCL by a few points if they fail to win in this match against Athletic Club, which only has two points to catch them.

This duel to remain in the top six is coming at a tricky moment for Real Betis, who are in poor form, with only four points in the last six matches. In Los Verderones’ last game against Barcelona, they gave up four goals to the league leaders, who are primed to get the top spot in Spain’s domestic league. The Green-and-Whites only had 33% ball possession, tallying four shots with only one on target. The Verdiblancos managed to make 18 tackles, 13 interceptions, and 25 clearances.

It is not been often in recent games that Real Betis have shown defensive steel. Real Betis have failed to prevent opponents from scoring in eight of their previous 10 matches, leaking 17 goals on the way. With just two wins and two draws in the last 10 official matches, Betis will not be going into this game with a lot of confidence. They have one clean sheet in the last four matches. Betis must be eager to hold their ground even on enemy territory, where they had a 6-3-7 away record and scored 17 goals.

Coach Manuel Pellegrini will have to deal with this game without some key players. One of the team’s best midfielders, Nabil Fekir, is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Joaquin, Luiz Felipe, and Victor Ruiz are also out while Edgar Gonzalez is suspended. Borja Iglesias and Youssouf Sabaly are doubtful in this game.

Despite his doubtful status, Borja Iglesias will continue to add to his tally of 12 goals and three assists. The same goes for Rodri Sanchez, who has two goals and three assists. Juanmi, Fekir, and Luiz Henrique have combined for 12 goal involvements and will also be involved in the attack. Real Betis hopes to match or exceed its averages of 1.2 goals, 11.1 total shots, 4.1 corner kicks, and 50.5% ball possession.

Final Athletic Club-Betis Prediction & Pick

Real Betis’ bad form as of late might cause them to slip this game. Back the hosts to get the better of the visitors.

Final Athletic Club-Betis Prediction & Pick: Athletic Club (-150), Over 2.5 goals (-102)