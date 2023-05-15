Betis and Vallecano meet at Spain’s top flight! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Betis-Vallecano prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Real Betis (15-7-11) will try to build from their 0-1 away victory against Athletic Club Bilbao. The Green and Whites are currently in sixth place in the Spanish table with five games left to play, but they can still book a ticket to the Champions League of Real Sociedad or Villarreal slips in their remaining games.

Rayo Vallecano (12-10-11) will be hoping to build from their 2-1 over Real Valladolid last week. Despite a spell of six winless games in their travels, Los Franjirrojos will be looking to squeeze all points that they can get for a possible spot in European competition.

Here are the Betis-Vallecano soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Betis-Vallecano Odds

Real Betis Balompie: -120

Rayo Vallecano: +320

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +110

Under 2.5 Goals: -134

How to Watch Betis vs. Vallecano

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: Bet365, ESPN+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Betis Can Beat Vallecano

Real Betis had a solid season last year when they won the Copa del Rey and finished fifth in La Liga, just five points away from fourth place, which leads to the Champions League. This season, they could also miss the fourth place and the final spot in the UCL by a few points if they fail to win in this match against Rayo Vallecano, which only has six points to catch them.

This duel to remain in the top six is coming at a tricky moment for Real Betis, who are in poor form with four losses in the past seven games. Los Verderones had big losses against Atletico Madrid (1-0), Cadiz (0-2), Osasuna, (3-2), and Barcelona (4-0), the latter being the crown champions of Spain. The Green-and-Whites should continue asserting their offensive powers, where they can pull off 11.1 total shots, 4.0 corners, and 1.3 goals in 33 matches this season, which have resulted in 40 goals and 20 assists.

It is not been often in recent games that Real Betis have shown defensive steel. Real Betis have failed to prevent opponents from scoring in eight of their previous 12 matches, leaking 17 goals on the way. Betis must be eager to hold their ground on home soil, where they had an 8-4-4 home record with 22 goals scored, including three clean sheets in the last five home games.

Coach Manuel Pellegrini will have to deal with this game without some key players. One of the team’s best midfielders, Nabil Fekir, is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Joaquin, Luiz Felipe, and Victor Ruiz are doubtful to make an appearance in this home game.

Borja Iglesias will continue to add to his tally of 12 goals and three assists. The same goes for Rodri Sanchez, who has two goals and three assists. Juanmi, Sergio Canales, and Luiz Henrique have combined for 14 goal involvements and will also be involved in the attack.

Why Vallecano Can Beat Betis

The Red Sashes have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of a top-half league finish and perhaps a European spot. The Thunderbolts picked up shocking 2-1 wins over Osasuna, FC Barcelona, and Real Valladolid in the past six games, while encounters with Atleti, Real Sociedad, and Elche ended in losses.

Vallecano has failed to get a win in their last six away games. In their last 10 travels, however, the Rayitos have forced draws against Girona, Getafe, and Valencia. Rayo hopes that their 4-5-7 record on their away games will add another one to the win column. Snatching the three points at the Benito Villamarin will put Rayo in seventh place, edging out Girona by one point to claim the seventh spot and a possible ticket to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Coach Adoni Iraola should rely on the services of Isi Palazon, who leads the team with eight goals and five assists. Sergio Camello comes second with six goals and five dimes, while Alvaro Garcia has five goals and five assists. Oscar Trejo has seven goal involvements for the club, while Florian Lejeune and Fran Garcia combined for eight goal involvements.

Another worry for Iraola is the status of Radamel Falcao, who will sit out this game with another injury. Rayo should also try to improve their ways in the defensive end, where they are averaging 16.8 tackles, 8.1 interceptions, 16.9 clearances, and 2.7 saves per game. They will need to lessen their 145.0 lost possessions, as well as 1.48 fouls per game.

Final Betis-Vallecano Prediction & Pick

Betis has been edging out Vallecano in their recent match-ups. With a 2-1 win in the January reverse fixture, Real Betis should maintain its solid state at home and secure this win.

Final Betis-Vallecano Prediction & Pick: Real Betis (-120), Over 2.5 goals (+110)