Villarreal and Celta Vigo meet in Spain’s top-flight football! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Villarreal-Celta Vigo prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Villarreal (15-5-11) is coming off a fresh win from Espanyol which ended their two-game losing spell. Villarreal had 64% ball possession against the Periquitos, scoring all four goals in the second half. Etienne Capoue scored a brace while Nicolas Jackson and Dani Parejo completed the scoring for Villarreal.

Los Celestes (10-9-12) is enjoying a fruitful 2023. In 17 official games, they only lost five times, and four times in 16 La Liga games. The Sky Blues are hoping to make another run of wins, as they have recently captured a 1-0 win over Elche.

Here are the Villarreal-Celta Vigo soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Villarreal-Celta Vigo Odds

Villarreal: -145

Celta Vigo: +370

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: +114

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Celta Vigo

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: Bet 365, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Villarreal Can Beat Celta Vigo

Villarreal is currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings. having eight points less than Champions League-placed Real Sociedad. Villarreal has been fairly impressive so far this season. Villarreal stuttered against Sevilla and Real Valladolid previously and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture. The hosts are looking to start another series of wins shown in their 4-2 victory over Espanyol, where they tallied 31 total shots, 13 shots on target, and nine corner kicks. They are showing confident overall play lately in the campaign and are undeniably approaching this clash eager to get the win.

Villarreal has been in excellent form, going four wins and two losses in their past six league games. Villarreal boasts a 15-5-11 record, including a 9-2-4 tally on their home games. El Submarino Amarillo has produced 29 points and 24 goals in their games at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Given their recent form, their fans can rightfully hope to see the Yellow Submarine back in the elite European competition.

Francis Coquelin is still out with an ACL injury, while forwards Gerard Moreno and Jose Luis Morales are also absent. Villarreal should be able to match their averages of 13.5 total shots, 5.4 corners, and 56.1% ball possession, as well as defensive matrices of 14.8 tackles, 6.7 interceptions, 17.1 clearances, and 2.9 saves.

For Quique Setein’s squad, he will look towards Giovani Lo Celso, Yeremy Pino, and Samuel Chukwueze to produce the goals in this match. Chukwueze has six goals and five assists while Pino has three goals and three assists. Dani Parejo, Alejandro Baena, and Ramon Terrats provide some solidity in the midfield, as the three have combined for seven goals and seven assists. The starting defenders for Villarreal are probably Juan Foyth, Aissa Mandi, Pau Torres, and Alfonso Pedraza while Pepe Reina gets the nod as starting goalie.

Why Celta Vigo Can Beat Villarreal

Celta Vigo has been in superb form since the appointment of Carlos Carvalhal and is now looking to extend their wonderful run. Since February, Celta Vigo has tallied five wins, four draws, and three losses.

Celta Vigo heads into this match following a 1-0 La Liga win versus Elche. Os Celeste Celta Vigo had 49% possession and 15 attempts on goal with nine of them on target. Carlos Perez was not awarded a penalty kick early in the 56th minute, but Celta Vigo captured the win through Joseph Aidoo’s goal in the 90th minute, with Franco Cervi getting the assist.

Celta is certainly looking up the table now though, and after three wins, three draws, and two losses in their eight away games this year, they will be confident to deliver a tight game and possibly rack up another three points. Celta has a 4-4-7 record on their travels, where they captured 16 points and scored 15 goals.

Os Celeste has been rising in their games this 2023, but, as things stand now, they are unlikely to book their place in European competitions. Celta Vigo is 10 points away from the top six and they have only scored 37 goals and delivered 26 assists in 31 games. As a team, Celta Vigo averages 12.8 total shots, 4.7 corners, and 1.2 goals per game while getting 50.4% ball possession. On defense, they have 10 clean sheets thanks to averages of 17.6 tackles, 9.6 interceptions, and 17.1 clearances.

Agustin Marchesin and Oscar Mingueza are out for Carlos Carvalhal’s squad. Iago Aspas, who leads the team with 12 goals and three assists, is expected to lead the line along with forward Haris Seferovic. Gabri Veiga is also a lock in the midfield and looks to add to his tally of nine goals and four assists; he will be joined by Luca De La Torre, Fran Beltran, and Carles Perez in the middle of the field.

Final Villarreal-Celta Vigo Prediction & Pick

Villarreal will be looking to impress at home and get the crucial three points to maintain their spot in the top five.

Final Villarreal-Celta Vigo Prediction & Pick: Villarreal (-145), Over 2.5 goals (-138)