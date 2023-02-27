La Liga Round 23 will be concluded with a game between Villarreal CF(9-4-9) and Getafe CF(5-7-10) at the El Madrigal. It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, featuring our Villarreal-Getafe prediction and pick.

Quique Setien’s squad sits in 10th place in the Spanish table and hopes to secure a spot for a possible European contention. They hold a four-game losing streak and hope to grab their first win in their last match this February.

Getafe is in 19th place in the league table and has shown signs of struggle in Spain’s top flight. The Madrid-based outfit is in a three-game unbeaten run and will need some tweaks if they want to avoid relegation.

Here are the Villarreal-Getafe soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Villarreal-Getafe Odds

Villarreal Club de Fútbol: -165

Getafe Club de Fútbol: +490

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals:+134

Under 2.5 Goals: -164

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Getafe

TV: DAZN, ESPN 3

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Villarreal Can Beat Getafe

Villarreal won four of their last seven league matches in 2022 to put themselves in strong position in the table. Villarreal looked to have turned a corner under Quique Setien but after a series of bad results, he faces some problems especially with the outputs of his football tactics on the pitch. This 2023, the Yellow Submarine bad luck as they now lost their last four games against Rayo Vallecano, Elche CF, Barcelona, and Mallorca.

Villarreal reached the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa Conference League, with a match-up against Belgian team Anderlecht set for next month. They will have some urgency to get back to the top six to have a chance to return to European competition. Villarreal placed first in Gorup C, going ahead of LechHapoel Be’er Sheva, and Austria Wien.

Setien’s team has been outstanding at home, picking up 19 points from six wins, one draw, and three losses in 10 matches, which is the eighth-best record in the Spanish division. History has been favorable to the Yellow Submarine: in head-to-head fixtures, Villarreal won 12 and drew three games in the last 20 matches against today’s visitors. They are also going up against a Getafe side with a mediocre road record, tallying nine points from 10 away games which is juts the 15th-best away record in La Liga.

El Submarino Amarillo hopes that they emulate or exceed their league statistics of 11.8 total shots, 8.8 successful dribbles, and 5.3 corners per game. Gerard Moreno leads the team with five assists while Dani Parejo tops the squad with three assists. Alejandro Baena has five goal contributions for Villarreal.

Villarreal will have to make adjustments in this game.Giovanni Lo Celso, Manu Trigueros, Francis Coquelion, and Nicolas Jackson are out in this game. Gerard Moreno and Filip Jorgensen are doubtful to make an appearance.

Why Getafe Can Beat Villarreal

Getafe has picked up just 22 points from their opening 22 matches, earning five wins, seven draws, and 10 losses. They have found the back of the net 19 times but conceded 28 goals, which accounts to a -9 goal-differential. Of those 22 points, only nine were earned in 10 away games. Marea Azul has earned five points in the last seven games.

Getafe has put up a real fight over their past three La Liga matches. They defeated Valencia in their last game opn home ground, thanks to an 82nd-minute goal by Borja Mayoral assisted by Omar Alderete. Previously, they pulled 1-1 draws to Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano due to late efforts by Enes Unal to push these games to deadlocks. In head-to-head matches with Villarreal, Getafe is winless in the last eight games. Their most recent victory against the Yellow Submarine was in January 2019, when they won 2-1 thanks to an 89th-minute goal by Angel Rodriguez. Turkish forward Enes Unal leads the team with seven goals and three assists. Borja Mayoral has five goals of his own while Gaston Alvarez and Carles Alena have two each. Alena, Portu, and Domingos Duarte have two assists each as well. As a team, Getafe produces 9.6 toal shots, 3.2 corners, and a measly 40.6% ball possession in this La Liga campaign. Getafe manager Quique Sanchez Flores will play this game with a fairly healthy squad. However, the likes of Unal, Mayoral, Omar Alderete, and Gaston Alvarez will have to be careful as they now have four yellow cards each to their names. Alena’s return after serving his suspension should see him in a starting midfield role; he is joined by Portu, Mauro Arambarri, and Munir El Haddadi.

Final Villarreal-Getafe Prediction & Pick

Villarreal will look to impress the crowd at the Estadio de la Cerámica. This has the potential of a low-scoring game but the hosts shall come on top of the visitors.

Final Villarreal-Getafe Prediction & Pick: Villarreal (-165), Under 2.5 goals (-164)

