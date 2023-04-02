The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns this April as Villarreal locks horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Estadio el Madrigal on Sunday. Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Villarreal-Real Sociedad prediction and pick.

Villarreal will be focusing on La Liga after a Europa Conference League exit at the hands of Anderlecht. Villarreal’s last game in March is a 3-0 victory over Osasuna.

Real Soc also had its exit from the Europa League after being taken down by AS Roma. RS hopes to build from its last win over Elche in a 2-0 win at home.

Here are the Villarreal-Real Sociedad soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Villarreal-Real Sociedad Odds

Villarreal: +170

Real Sociedad: +185

Draw: +195

Over 2.5 Goals: +130

Under 2.5 Goals: -160

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad

TV: DAZN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream,

Time: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

Why Villarreal Can Beat Real Sociedad

Before the start of Saturday’s pool of the 27th round of the Spanish championship, Villarreal is currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and has been inconsistent so far this season. The Yellow Submarines eased past Osasuna by a 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend. Villarreal has 41 points so far with a seven-point gap against Real Soc.

After relegation from the UEFA Conference League, Villarreal will finish the season playing exclusively in La Liga. And after a setback against the Belgians, the team beat on the road Osasuna, a strong team with Eurocup ambitions. It is evident that Villarreal needs all the points they can get to snatch a top-six finish in Spain. Otherwise, a Champions League booking may not be claimed, yet getting into the Europa League competitions will be extremely difficult. Villarreal had a 1-1 draw with Real Betis previously and a 2-0 victory over Almeria.

Villarreal’s home statistics are fifth in the division, winning seven times, drawing twice, and losing thrice. They have made 17 goals at home while conceding 10, resulting in a +7 goal difference.

Villarreal has put their slump behind them in La Liga and will look to amend their poor recent record against La Real. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match. Villarreal has not beaten Real Sociedad in their last 2 league games and is also unbeaten in their last two home games.

Quique Setien’s squad will miss out on the services of Francis Coquelin, Etienne Capoue, and Gerard Moreno. Yeremy Pino, Jose Luis Morales, and Samuel Chukwueze are set to take the attacking front for the Yellow Submarine.

Why Real Sociedad Can Beat Villarreal

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, is in fourth place in the league table at the moment and has been in impressive form this season. La Real defeated Elche 2-0 last month and will be confident ahead of this match.

Real Sociedad also dropped out of the European Cup before the international break. After the defeat against Roma in the Europa League, which cost them a place in the quarterfinals of the League, Real Sociedad beat Elche 2-0 on home soil and maintained their presence in the top four of the Spanish Primera. RS also had a 1-1 draw versus Mallorca as well as a goalless draw with Cadiz.

In general, it should be noted that the second part of the season began much weaker than in the fall. The away statistics of Real Sociedad are the fourth in the division. They have eight wins, two draws, and three defeats in their travels. They made 20 goals and surrendered 12 in their away games, resulting in a +8 goal differential.

Final Villarreal-Real Sociedad Prediction & Pick

Both squads are aiming to preserve their top-half finish in the Spanish League. More goals are predicted to find their way into the back of the net. However, Real Soc should get a slight advantage against the hosts in an otherwise competitive match.

Final Villarreal-Real Sociedad Prediction & Pick: Real Sociedad (+185), Over 2.5 goals (+130)