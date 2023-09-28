LAFC‘s Giorgio Chiellini found himself at the center of a brawl during a Campeones Cup match against Tigres, reported by GOAL. The Italian defender's actions escalated tensions between players from both teams.

Una clara muestra del carácter que la hace falta al futbolista mexicano. Tuvo que llegar Pizarro a rescatar a Córdova del desplante del viejito Chiellini. pic.twitter.com/4GMoks6EzC — Enrique Beas (@EnriqueVonBeas) September 28, 2023

The incident unfolded during the high-stakes clash between the reigning MLS champions, LAFC, and Liga MX champions, Tigres, on Wednesday night. As Chiellini prepared to take a free kick, he encountered resistance from Tigres player Sebastián Córdova. In response, Chiellini forcefully pushed aside Córdova to establish his position for the set piece.

Remarkably, the brawl did not result in any disciplinary actions from the match referee, and the game continued after the players were separated. However, despite the intense contest, the match concluded in a goalless draw after extra time. The outcome was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout, which saw Tigres emerge victorious.

Tigres' triumph in the Campeones Cup marked a significant achievement for Liga MX, as it ended a streak of three consecutive wins by MLS teams. Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, and NYCFC had secured victory in the past three editions of the competition. Tigres themselves were the last Liga MX side to claim the trophy in 2019 when they defeated Toronto FC in the inaugural year of the competition.

Giorgio Chiellini and LAFC will aim to put this contentious match behind them as they shift their focus to their next fixture. They are scheduled to face Real Salt Lake at BMO Stadium on Sunday, October 1, with aspirations of climbing up the Western Conference standings and narrowing the gap with St. Louis at the top.