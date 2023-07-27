Congratulations LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice on their marriage and new baby! According to PEOPLE, the couple kept their wedding and new baby details under wraps but are now ready to share what their comfortable with in public.

“We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible,” said Trice. They added that they are keeping the sex of the baby and their name private as well.

“Being in the public eye can be something that's amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you,” Stanfield explained. “There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody.”

Their reason for speaking out now: “We want to be the ones to tell our story. We’re bringing our family forward so we may inspire others.”

The couple met in Canada where LaKeith was working at the time.

“We were just feeling each other out, like maybe this will be a cool friend,” says LaKeith. “As love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere. I’m working on my music, writing and writing, and then this person who I was seemingly writing about pops up in my life. It was strange.”

On Wednesday (July 26), LaKeith shared a heartfelt message to Trice on Instagram.

“If you're fortunate enough in this life, you get to see your wildest imaginations manifested before your eyes. I am endlessly grateful to God for being able to achieve some of those things,” the actor began. “The best part of it all was being gifted by the most high, a gorgeously intelligent and spiritually magnetic person to share life with. You too, can also turn those hopes into reality and work (and I do mean work) to bring about great things in this challenging, wonderful, terrifying, hilarious, painful, pleasure-filled experience called life. In any storm we stand unified and work to create conditions for the perfect breeze within ourselves. I love you and congratulations on motherhood.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvKp5G3r7RS/?

The couple announced their engangement on December 30, 2022 on a birthday vacation for Trice in the Bahamas. “Yea.. I'm having the best birthday my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! #lakeithandkasmereforever,” she tweeted at the time.

The ‘Atlanta' actor is a father to two daughters from previous relationships with Xosha Roquemore (in 2017) and Tylor Hurd. This is Trice's first child.

The couple could not be happier. “We've manifested this beautiful family,” he says. “I want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Congrats!