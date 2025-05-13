There's something fishy going on about Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, fans believe. The former cheerleader is being accused of not telling the truth about her age.

In an unearthed video of Hudson from the 2024 Miss Maine USA pageant, reporter Pablo Torre from Pablo Torre Finds Out, tells his fans she noted she was only 22 years old. Hudson's birthday is in April so if the video is correct, then she would have just celebrated her 23rd birthday, not her 24th.

Torre has reasons to believe that it was not an error when she told judges she was younger.

“She did not put her accurate birthday,” Torre said, who claims Hudson was born in 2001. Hudson allegedly filled out her application with her month and birth year as “April 2000.”

The reporter asked his fans what is the motive behind for allegedly not submitting the correct birth year.

“The reason I have been wondering, ‘Why does this keep happening? Why does no one know?’ does connect to another question I’ve been pondering,” Torre said on the podcast. “I want to ask you guys: Have you ever mistyped your own birth year?”

He continued, “The reason I ask that question is because this is a question that’s been asked around the North Carolina football program. It has been asked because I have learned of an internal document that’s been circulating around said program.”

Belichick officially accepted a football coaching position at UNC in January.

Torre's cohosts, Katie Nolan and Michael Cruz Kayne, believe that its possible that she could be pretending to be a bit older because of when she met Belichick. Hudson and the former New England Patriots coach met on a plane in 2021 which would place the pageant contestant at 19 years old.

Hudson has not reacted to Torre's claim at this time.

Bill Belichick Defends Jordon Hudson

Torre's claim follows Hudson's interjection during Belichick's now-viral CBS interview. The six-time Super Bowl winning former Patriots coach joined the network in conversation to discuss his new book, The Art of Winning. CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil asked where Belichick and Hudson met and the former cheerleader reacted, “We’re not talking about this.”

The moment has since gone viral invoking several reactions from from fans which prompted Belichick to release a statement in Hudson's defense.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football. Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Belichick began the statement, sent via email from his employer, the University of North Carolina.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” he continued. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

CBS fired back at Belichick's claims: “When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”