Iman Shumpert wants Teyana Taylor in jail for allegedly violating their divorce terms. The couple got married in 2016 and have two daughters together.

According to legal documents obtained by Complex, Taylor “willfully and contemptuously exposed and broadcast specific provisions of the final judgment decree of divorce and related provisions, recklessly disregarding the financial circumstances, privacy, safety, and security of the parties and their minor children.”

Shumpert claims that neither party was supposed to discuss their divorce, and believes Taylor should be found in contempt. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star wants Taylor to be fined $1,000 and to be incarcerated for 20 days. He also claims that she was badmouthing him in front of their children. The former NBA star also mentioned that Taylor removed their daughters from school, making pickups difficult for him.

“For example, in the presence of the children, [Teyana] has shouted crude and inflammatory racial insults at [Iman],” read the motion. “Such insults and criticism of [Iman] have caused the children to unjustly suffer stress and worry, unfairly placing the children in the self-imposed position of peacemaker between their parents.”

With Taylor's alleged motions against Shumpert, he claims that it has messed with the relationship he has with his daughters.

“Insulting [Iman] in the presence of his children was maliciously intended to damage the relationship between father and child,” Shumpert's legal team added. “The Denigrating and insulting [Iman] in the presence of his children is a … violation of the orders of this court.”

This claim follows Taylor previously wanting Shumpert in jail for the same violation back in March. Last month, Shumpert praising Taylor and their co-parenting since they decided to separate.

“We've been divorced a year now,” he said on Tap In With It last month. “We've got joint custody of the kids, so I got to see the kids when I got to see the kids. She's got to see the kids when she's got to see the kids. Which, it's cool. There's nothing wrong with that.”

“When I do something for the day, I'm doing that and I can't control what I can't control,” he continued. “I can't do nothing but you know see my babies and do my job–everything else just falls into place.”