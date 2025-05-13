Jordon Hudson came, saw, and conquered after placing in the Miss Maine USA pageant.

During the 2025 pageant, the Hancock, Maine, native received third place in the competition on Sunday, May 11. She was supported by her boyfriend, Bill Belichick in the audience cheering her on.

Prior to receiving her third-place win, Hudson said, “I hope those watching this find the strength to push through whatever it is and embody that hate never wins.”

After winning first place and being crowned Miss Maine, Shelby Howell will be representing the Pine Tree State in the 2025 Miss USA pageant.

Hudson announced her entry into the 2025 competition last month as she wore an emerald green dress and white sash that read “Miss Hancock.”

“Happy International Pageant Day,” she began her caption on Instagram. “I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown Hancock. [insert mussel shell emoji].”

Last year, Hudson came in second place in the 2024 Miss Maine USA pageant after falling to Jennie Daley.

Fans Think Jordon Hudson Is Lying About Her Age

An unearthed video of Hudson saying her age in the 2024 Miss Maine USA pageant has reporter Pablo Torre speculating about the actual age of the former cheerleader. Hudson celebrated her 24th birthday last month.

In the latest episode of his Pablo Torre Finds Out, the reporter asked his fans what is the motive behind for allegedly not submitting the correct birth year.

“The reason I have been wondering, ‘Why does this keep happening? Why does no one know?’ does connect to another question I’ve been pondering,” Torre said on the podcast. “I want to ask you guys: Have you ever mistyped your own birth year?”

He continued, “The reason I ask that question is because this is a question that’s been asked around the North Carolina football program. It has been asked because I have learned of an internal document that’s been circulating around said program.”

Belichick announced that he would be coaching football at UNC back in January.

As for why its possible that Hudson could have taken a year off of her age, Torre's cohosts, Katie Nolan and Michael Cruz Kayne, suggest that she could be pretending to be a bit older because of when she met Belichick. Hudson and the former New England Patriots coach met on a plane in 2021 which would place the pageant contestant at 19 years old.

Hudson has not commented on Torre's discovery.