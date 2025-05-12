Following his debut at WWE Backlash: St. Louis, the newest member of the Bloodline, Jeff Cobb, has broken his silence about beating “retirement” with the signing.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to post after his debut. Cobb quote-posted WWE's post that showed his debut. He attacked LA Knight, who was about to hit a big move on Jacob Fatu.

“Thank you guys!” his post began. “I’m happy to say I beat retirement[,] and I made it from Muscle Beach to [St. Louis] in the nick of time, yeah!!!”

Jeff Cobb's WWE debut at Backlash

Cobb made his presence known at Backlash: St. Louis on May 10, 2025. He interfered in the opening match, which was a fatal four-way for the United States Championship.

Champion Jacob Fatu of the Bloodline defended his title against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. Towards the end of the match, Knight had Fatu set up on the announcer's table for a flying elbow.

That is when Sikoa appeared, distracting Knight from his target. When Knight began pursuing Sikoa, he was hit with a clothesline from an unknown Superstar. It was then revealed to be Cobb, who was making his WWE debut.

It is unclear what will happen next with the Bloodline. Cobb has seemingly aligned with Sikoa's Bloodline, but Fatu did not look happy following Cobb's debut.

As he left, Fatu shrugged off Cobb and Sikoa. It appears a change in the Bloodline's lineup is impending, but will Sikoa turn on Fatu, or will it be the other way around?

More than likely, Cobb will appear on the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Fans will have more answers soon regarding the Bloodline's future.

Cobb is best known for his tenures in Lucha Underground and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. However, he is fresh off a run in AEW. He first appeared in AEW in 2020 before joining them full-time in 2022.

His last match took place in May 2024. Cobb teamed with Kyle Fletcher to face Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in a losing effort on Dynamite.

Now, he joins WWE as part of their most popular stable. The Bloodline has changed over the years, originally starting with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso. Sikoa now leads a new iteration of the group that features Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Fatu, and now Cobb.