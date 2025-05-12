It has been a relatively quiet offseason for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but they were recently seen in Philadelphia, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's brother, Jason Kelce, spent his entire NFL career on Mother's Day.

Photos have emerged of Swift and Kelce enjoying a meal on Sunday, May 11, 2025, in the City of Brotherly Love. They were seen at Talula's Garden. Swift is grinning ear-to-ear in the second photo in the restaurant.

Fans in the comments section of Taylor Swift Updates' post on X, formerly Twitter, were thrilled to see the min public. “SHE'S ALIVE!!” one fan wrote with a heart eyes emoji. Another said, “They both look great.”

This is the first instance of Swift and Kelce being seen in public together in months. There was speculation about the two splitting, but sources reassured everyone that they are still “going strong.”

The pictures come as Swift is entrenched in the drama between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Swift was subpoenaed amid the legal battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars.

Why were Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Philadelphia?

More than likely, Swift and Kelce were in Philadelphia to celebrate Mother's Day. The Daily Mail reports that Jason and Kylie Kelce were also at this meal. Additionally, Donna Kelce was there.

It is nice that the Kelce family got to spend quality time together on Mother's Day. It is unknown whether or not they saw Swift's mother as well on Sunday.

Swift and Kelce have been laying low during the Chiefs offseason. They were not seen at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5 despite being invited.

It helps that Swift is no longer in the middle of the Eras Tour. That means she has fewer public appearances, and she can have private plans with close friends and family.

Last year at this time, she was in the midst of the European leg of the Eras Tour. Kelce joined her for several shows, including her show at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024. He joined her on stage as a background dancer during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Now, Kelce is getting ready to report back to the Chiefs for what might be his last season. He contemplated retirement following the 2024 NFL season, which culminated in a crushing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Eagles.