Spencer Dinwiddie's Lakers debut possibly revealed.

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Spencer Dinwiddie to a $1.5 million contract to help boost the roster. However, it's not clear when the veteran guard will make his debut. From the sounds of it, we could see Dinwiddie sooner, rather than later.

Reports suggest Dinwiddie will make his first practice appearance on Monday and then be available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. If that's the case, Spencer Dinwiddie will have a few days to adjust to Los Angeles before making his Lakers debut.

“New story: Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to sign with the Lakers on Sunday, practice on Monday, and be in uniform for their game Tuesday against Detroit, giving a lift while LAL is still dealing with injuries to several key contributors.”

Dinwiddie has a chance to hit the ground running. He's currently averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. Considering the Lakers are facing some injury problems, the veteran guard should be heavily utilized to begin his career in LA.

Additionally, having him make his debut against the Pistons is great timing. Detroit is one of the worst teams in the league. So, this can be a nice tune up game for Spencer Dinwiddie as he picks up the Lakers' scheme. Additionally, when LA becomes more healthy in the coming weeks, Dinwiddie will have a better grasp of things and serve as a strong rotational option for this team.

Dinwiddie is a great underrated move for the Lakers. Not only did they sign him to a cheap contract, the front office didn't have to trade away any assets to acquire him. Hopefully, it's a move that pays off, as Los Angeles aims to make another playoff appearance this season.