Lakers clowning in midseason form after LeBron James and co. botch opener vs. Warriors

Hollywood could not have produced a sadder show for Los Angeles Lakers fans Tuesday night than the team’s 123-109 road loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers were dominated on both ends of the floor by the Warriors, leading to NBA Twitter having the time of its life making fun of and criticizing LeBron James and company.

This Lakers team is not real, I still can't believe I witnessed a Pat Bev iso — Ahmed/The Ears🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 19, 2022

Lakers bench look like when u use the historic teams in 2k lmaoo — 🎣 (@TEFLONRIQUE1) October 19, 2022

Winning with LeBron has always been simple. Surround him with shooters. Lakers open the season 1-15 from three because their offseason moves were signing Beverly & Walker and keeping Westbrook. All of them start. None can shoot. Wtf is Pelinka doing? — Frank Michael Smith (@frankmsmith_) October 19, 2022

Lakers really gonna get the Pelicans Wembanyama — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) October 19, 2022

We've seen enough. Give up the damn picks, @Lakers. — Ryan Rueda (@iDude14) October 19, 2022

Anthony Davis and LeBron James led the Lakers with 27 and 31 points, respectively, but the lack of support for the LA’s main guys was glaring. Russell Westbrook did score 19 points but he was the only non-AD starter who scored more than five points. Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV combined for just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-8 from behind the arc. The Lakers’ outside shooting was ghastly overall, as they knocked down just 10 of their 40 attempts from long range. The Warriors, on the other hand, went 16-of-34 from the 3-point region.

It is just one game into the 2022-23 NBA season and the Lakers could still turn things around in the coming days. But it also does feel that the problems Los Angeles dealt with in the season opener, particularly the team’s lack of shooting, is something that could linger for a long time if the roster remains the same.

LeBron and Davis will continue to carry most of the load for the Lakers, but there’s got to be more production from the other to keep Los Angeles’ head above water.

The Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers next on Thursday.