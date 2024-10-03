Last Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they hired Dr. Vanessa Brooks as their new head athletic trainer. Not only has Dr. Brooks made major accomplishments in the field of athletic training but in her community as well. She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Before working with the Lakers, she worked as the athletic trainer for the Oklahoma City Thunder for five seasons. She created history by being the first Black woman to have dual certifications in physical therapy and athletic training.

She became a member of the Eta Beta Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. in Durham, North Carolina in the spring of 2018. The following year she joined the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the players received great care during her time with the team.

Dr. Brooks is replacing former head athletic trainer, Roger Sancho, who left the team to work for the Phoenix Suns. With her outstanding credentials, Dr. Brooks was the perfect person to fill the opening with the Lakers as they are a team with a history of injuries and older players. The Lakers needed the best medical care possible, and they found that in Dr. Brooks.

In addition to working as a student trainer for the University of Georgia’s football, women’s basketball, volleyball, and equestrian teams, Dr. Brooks completed her undergraduate degree there as well. She later earned her PhD. From Emory University. As the chief sports trainer at Atlanta’s Maynard Jackson High School, she combined her practical ability with academics while attending Emory.

Additionally, she made contributions while working in sports medicine at Duke University, which is well-known for its athletic programs. It is also the alma mater of current Lakers head coach J.J. Redick and associate head coach Lindsey Harding.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated was founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University by five collegiate young women: Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts. It was the first sorority in the National-Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to have a national headquarters for all operations. Other notable members include Zora Neale Hurston, Ester Rolle, Chaka Khan, Dawnn Lewis, Towanda Braxton, and Minnie Riperton.