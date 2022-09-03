Lakers’ Kendrick Nunn disputes report about ‘slower than anticipated’ injury rehab

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Kendrick Nunn to a two-year, $10 million deal during the 2021 offseason in hopes that Nunn would bring the tenacious defense, timely shooting, and handy shot creation he displayed in his two seasons with the Miami Heat and be of help to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

So far, however, Nunn had contributed exactly nothing to the Lakers’ cause on the court, as he missed the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season with a lingering bone bruise that he first suffered during the 2021 preseason.

With the continued unrest in Lakerland, reports have swirled regarding frustration towards Nunn’s lengthy absence. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Nunn’s practice ramp-up has been “slower than anticipated”. However, Nunn quickly disputed the report, tweeting out a response that should make Lakers fans breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Nunn, tweeting from his account @nunnbetter_, replied to a Lakers Nation article centered on Buha’s comments by saying: “You learn new things about yourself everyday on social media 😂 that’s why I barely be on here 🤫🤫”

You learn new things about yourself everyday on social media 😂 that’s why I barely be on here 🤫🤫 https://t.co/1MA8N5Ux1N — Kendrick Nunn (@nunnbetter_) September 3, 2022

Kendrick Nunn decided to pick up his $5.3 million player option to return to the Lakers earlier this offseason, and no one could blame him for doing so due to his injury woes. During his exit interview, Nunn even admitted that the decision was not one he needed much time to think about.

The Lakers waited patiently for their taxpayer-level exception signing to return to court and perhaps give the Lakers a boost, but he suffered setback after setback. Kendrick Nunn earlier said that the injury he suffered came as a result of “wear and tear” from “over-training”, so hopefully the year he has taken off to rest is more than enough for the Lakers to welcome his debut in purple and gold.