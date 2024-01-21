Who ya got... LeBron James or Micah Parsons?

During the NFL postseason, one of the things that always seems to end up a talking point is the viewership numbers for each game. At this point in the year, you can basically count on 30+ million people watching any given Playoff game as the floor, with numbers generally ascending past 100 million for the Super Bowl. But here's a game that I'd be curious to see how many people wound up watching… Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James vs. Dallas Cowboys perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons, in a game of Madden.

With a virtual handshake and all caps “BET!!!” sealing the deal over an Instagram story, it looks like two of the biggest sports stars in the world may soon be going head to head on the sticks, playing one of the most profitable video game franchises in history, with what I'd assume would be a very large audience watching the action unfold, and I can't pretend that I wouldn't be inclined to want to tune in. At the very least, it's a streamed game of Madden that I'd be far more interested in watching than that of the actual professional Madden players who would certainly devour either LeBron or Parsons, and I don't imagine that I'd be in the minority here.

I'll be honest, I've lost track of whether the Cleveland Browns or the Dallas Cowboys are LeBron's favorite football team, but either way, LeBron's buddy-buddy with most professional athletes, and clearly Micah Parsons is a fan of King James' if it's a jersey that he wants as his prize if he wins.

With zero idea of how skilled either LeBron or Parsons is at Madden, I'm setting the opening line for this hypothetical game as Micah Parsons -3.5.