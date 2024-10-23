The Los Angeles Lakers began their 2024-25 season with a competitive matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Basketball fans highly anticipated LeBron and Bronny James playing as the first father-son duo in NBA history to take the court together. On the same night, the Jameses got the opportunity to meet legendary MLB father-son duo Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr.

The Jameses met the Griffeys on the court before Tuesday night's game, as seen as X (formerly Twitter):

On Aug. 31. 1990, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. became the first father-son duo to play in an MLB game when they took the field as Seattle Mariners teammates. LeBron and Bronny James were set to make similar history on Tuesday night against the Timberwolves. The Lakers stars would become the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game.

What makes the Jameses' feat even more interesting is the fact that LeBron is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. James Sr. recognizes the privilege and great honor is it to be able to play with his son. He gave a “joyous” take on the opportunity ahead of the 2024-25 regular season's start.

“It’s a lot of excitement. Just pure joy, to be honest, to come to work every day and put in hard work with your son. We push each other… just a very joyous moment not only for myself but for our family,” LeBron James said, per Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell.

Bronny James' freshman year at USC did not go as planned. Before the 2023-24 season's start, he suffered a scary cardiac arrest. But he recovered and impressed scouts at the 2024 NBA Draft combine, and the Lakers decided to pick him up with their late second-round draft pick.

It is not known how much longer LeBron James will be in the league, but fans will savor whatever amount of time left he has to play with his son.