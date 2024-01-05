Will LeBron James and Anthony Davis play?

The Los Angeles Lakers injury report features a long list of key players, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, ahead of Friday's crucial tilt versus the Memphis Grizzlies. The timing couldn't be any worse as Darvin Ham's seat is getting hotter with every Lakers loss.

LeBron James is questionable with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, while Anthony Davis is probable with a left ankle sprain. D'Angelo Russell, who has sat out the Lakers' last two games, is doubtful with a tailbone contusion. Rui Hachimura is listed as out with a left calf strain and Gabe Vincent just underwent knee surgery and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.

Lakers injury report vs. Grizzlies

Things are not going well in Tinsel Town as the Lakers will look to snap a three-game slide against the Grizzlies on Friday. Darvin Ham's job is in jeopardy as the Lakers coach has been on the hot seat as of late.

A report by The Athletic said that there has been a “deepening disconnect” between Ham and the Lakers locker room. The more losses pile up, the hotter Ham's seat is getting. It certainly doesn't help that the Lakers are dealing with so many injuries in a crucial game versus Memphis.

Nonetheless, given their status, James and Davis are looking more likely to suit up, while Russell will likely miss his third game in a row.

The Lakers are coming off a horrible loss to a Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat on Wednesday night as James had his worst game of the season. The 39-year-old shot just 6-of-18 from the field and finished with a season-low 12 points, as the Lakers fell 110-96 to the Heat. While James struggled, Davis had a monster outing with 29 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and five blocks.