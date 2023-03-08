Anthony Davis put the Los Angeles Lakers on his back Tuesday and made sure that the team will deliver a win on the night they celebrated the career and retired the jersey of franchise legend Pau Gasol.

Davis put up a monster double-double of 30 points and 22 rebounds in 36 minutes to lead the Lakers to a 112-103 win. His face was left bloodied by a cut he suffered in the first half, but that did not slow him down at all, as he shot 11 of 17 from the field and hit 7 of 9 attempts from the free-throw line.

And you bet, Lakers supporters loved what they saw from Anthony Davis.

Here’s Magic Johnson expressing his admiration for AD: “Anthony Davis continued his tremendous play tonight! He had 30 points & 22 rebounds in the @Lakers 112-103 win over the Grizzlies keeping our Playoff hopes alive!”

Nicole Ganglani, meanwhile, was also left mesmerized by Anthony Davis: “Anthony Davis is so special man. Can’t believe there was a dialogue on here on trading him for KYRIE IRVING like what the actual F**K”

Twitter user @MaskedInLA wishes that Davis would be able to sustain this form, especially while LeBron James is sidelined by an injury: “This is exactly what the Lakers needed from Anthony Davis during this stretch without LeBron He’s locked tf in!!!🔥”

Some more reactions:

How do we get Anthony Davis to act like LeBron is injured even when LeBron isn't injured? — Check out @FirstBallotPod (@GotEm_Coach) March 8, 2023

Anthony Davis DOMINATES with 30 points and 22 rebounds. Austin Reaves COOKING. Troy Brown looks like a completely different player. No Bron, NO PROBLEM. LAKERS OFFICIALLY IN THE PLAY-IN. pic.twitter.com/jKktY6XsVK — Colb (@___Colb___) March 8, 2023

Nobody besides Giannis can impact the game on both ends like Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis also doesn’t need the ball to dominate offensively. Truly 1of1. Generational talent. — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@KenHeLive) March 8, 2023

Davis and the Lakers have won three of their last four games and six of their past eight to move into the ninth place in the Western Conference standings, thus cracking the Play-in Tournament picture as well.