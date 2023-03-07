The Memphis Grizzlies (38-25) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Lakers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Memphis has lost two straight but remains in second place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies covered 49% of their games while 56% went under the projected point total. Los Angeles has won two of their last three and sits in 11th place in the West. The Lakers covered 48% of their games while 51% went over. This will be the third and final meeting between the conference foes. They’re split the series 1-1 thus far with the home team winning both previous matchups.

Here are the Grizzlies-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Lakers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -1 (-108)

Los Angeles Lakers: +1 (-112)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis enters tonight’s game with some major question marks after two consecutive losses to Western Conference playoff teams. The Grizzlies haven’t looked the same since big man Steven Adams went down with an injury and they will again be without Ja Morant. That being said, the Grizzlies battled with the Clippers in their most recent loss and certainly have the manpower to come out ahead in what is essentially a “pick ’em” tonight.

Without Morant and Adams, Desmond Bane will serve as the No. 1 option again tonight. He performed admirably in that role on Sunday when he scored 30 points on 12/22 shooting. Bane has flashed star potential all season long with averages of 21.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.1 APG. He’s been lights-out from beyond the arc this season, averaging three threes per game at a 42% clip. With 30-point games in two of his last three, expect Bane to come out firing early and often tonight.

Morant’s absence has opened the door for backup point guard Tyus Jones to step into an expanded role – one he has thrived in. In 36 minutes of action against the Clippers, Jones scored 25 points and dished out 12 assists. That was just the latest in what has been a strong season for the Grizzlies’ reserve. For the season, Jones averages 9.8 PPG and 4.6 APG in just 23 minutes per game. While his playing time fluctuates, he has proven the ability to make an impact and will get the chance to do so again tonight against LA’s weak defense.

The biggest X-factor for Memphis tonight is Defensive Player of the Year favorite Jaren Jackson Jr. “Triple J” has been tremendous this season but faces arguably his toughest task of the season tonight matched up with a red-hot Anthony Davis. Still, coming off a 24-point, 2-block performance against the Clippers, JJJ has a great chance to continue his case for DPOY.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles continues to battle for a play-in spot despite LeBron James being out for the foreseeable future. The Lakers have largely hung in the mix of late thanks to an improved defensive effort of late. LA has allowed just 113.3 PPG since James went out – a massive improvement compared to their season mark of 117.6 PPG. That defensive improvement could continue tonight against a Grizzlies team missing their leading scorer.

For as good as the LA defense has been in recent games, their chances of covering tonight lie on the shoulders of big man Anthony Davis. Davis has been tremendous of late as he is coming off 38 and 39-point outings in their last two games. That continues his improved play of late as Davis has averaged 33.8 PPG and 11.8 RPG across his last four games. That being said, AD faces one of his toughest tests of the season tonight as he is matched up with the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner, Jaren Jackson Jr. However, he dropped 28 points and 19 rebounds when these teams met last week as no one has been able to slow him down this season.

The X-factor for the Lakers tonight is wing Malik Beasley. As part of LA’s trade deadline acquisitions, Beasley hasn’t quite had the breakdown some had hoped for. Over his last four games, Beasley averaged 12.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 2.3 threes per game. However, he has shot just 35% from deep during that span – something that will need to improve if the Lakers want to cover tonight.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick

With both teams missing some of their stars, I like the Lakers to come out on top tonight thanks to the recent dominance of Anthony Davis.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +1 (-112)