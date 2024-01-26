The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to get back on track after alternating wins and losses in their last four games and now will head up north to take on in-state rivals the Golden State Warriors in this Saturday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Lakers-Warriors prediction and pick.

Los Angeles (23-23) scored 141 points in their Thursday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls. With LeBron James back in the lineup the Lakers all balled out with four of the starting five putting up 20+ points. It was D'Angelo Russell who topped the stat sheet with 29 points while hitting eight shots from beyond the arc which helped them get past the Bulls who have been dreadful on the defensive end for the vast majority of the season. The Lakers hope they can continue this hot shooting when they take on the Golden State Warriors in this Saturday night matchup.

Golden State (19-23) fought tooth and nail with in-state rivals the Sacramento Kings down to the bitter end where just a major blunder by Stephen Curry sealed their fate in the final moments of the game in a tough 134-133 loss at home. However, the Warriors still played a good game and are looking like they are finally finding their groove again. Despite that major lapse in the final seconds of the game, Curry put up 33 points on the night and Jonathan Kuminga was right there with him scoring 31 points. This newfound confidence should help them mightily when they welcome LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers to town on Saturday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Warrior Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Golden State Warriors: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Mark it on your calendars, folks, because Saturday night in the Bay Area is gonna be a doozy. The Lakers, hungry underdogs sporting a +2 spread, roll into Chase Center ready to feast on a vulnerable Golden State squad. LeBron and company are primed to silence the Oracle and cover that spread like Steph Curry silencing doubters from three-point range.

The King is playing smarter, not harder. He's facilitating with precision, finding open shooters like D'Angelo Russell who's been on absolute fire as of late. This balanced attack makes the Lakers less predictable, forcing the Warriors' defense to scramble. Plus, LeBron's veteran savvy will be crucial in crunch time, navigating the Chase Center crowd's electricity with ice in his veins.

Don't underestimate the Lakers' hunger on enemy turf. They've quietly been 4-2 against the spread in their last six games, grinding out wins with defensive intensity and clutch play. This team thrives on adversity, and the underdog label will only fuel their fire. Expect suffocating defense, opportunistic steals, and a never-say-die attitude that could fluster even the Splash Brothers as they continue their ATS streak.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Sure, the Lakers are coming in hot, AD is on a tear, and LeBron's found his groove. But count me among the skeptics who believe the Warriors, will comfortably cover that 2-point spread on Saturday night.

Steph Curry is torching nets with his usual laser-like accuracy, averaging 24.7 points per game on 43% from three. Klay Thompson is shaking off the rust, finding his groove with 17 points per game on 38% from deep. Together, they're an offensive tsunami that no defense, not even LeBron's Lakers, can fully contain. Expect a barrage of threes raining down on Chase Center, leaving purple and gold jerseys drenched in despair.

The Oracle is a fortress, not just because of the rabid fans, but because the Warriors thrive on their home floor. They feed off the energy and turn up the defensive intensity. Expect the crowd to be in a frenzy on Saturday, creating an electric atmosphere that will rattle even the most seasoned Lakers.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Lakers might be hungry, but the Warriors are home, hungry, and ready to prove their dynasty is far from over. So, LeBron and AD, enjoy the flight to the Bay, because on Saturday night, the Splash Brothers will be baptizing you in deep threes, Draymond's defense will lock you down tighter than Alcatraz, and the Oracle crowd will be the soundtrack to your Lakers lament. The Warriors will cover the spread, and then some, reminding everyone why they're still a playoff contender in the Western Conference.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -2 (-110), Over 237.5 (-110)