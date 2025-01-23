The Los Angeles Lakers (23-18) are gearing up for a marquee matchup against the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics (31-13) on Thursday night during the NBA’s Rivals Week. The team has listed All-Star forward Anthony Davis as probable with right calf soreness in their latest injury report.

Davis’ availability has caused uncertainty in recent games. The Lakers ruled him out just before tip-off in their narrow 102-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets last Friday. In the following two games, they listed Davis as probable, but he took the court and delivered, including a dominant performance in Tuesday’s 111-88 win over the Washington Wizards. He posted 29 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and one steal while shooting an efficient 14-for-22 from the field.

Anthony Davis' injury status vs. Celtics

While Davis has been listed as probable for Thursday’s matchup, his final status will likely be determined closer to the 10 p.m. ET tip-off at Crypto.com Arena. This season, Davis has been a critical force for Los Angeles, averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and a career-high 31.8% from beyond the arc since their 2020 championship season. He has appeared in 38 games thus far, helping the Lakers secure the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Davis’ contributions have been essential to the Lakers’ resurgence, and his performance against the Wizards underscored his importance as both a defensive anchor and offensive catalyst. As the team prepares to face Boston, Davis’ presence could be pivotal in matching up against the Celtics' frontcourt led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

In addition to Davis’ injury status, the Lakers are navigating growing pressure to strengthen their roster ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. A report from ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that both Davis and LeBron James have expressed their desire for the organization to pursue moves that would position the team as championship contenders.

“James, a four-time champion, and Davis, a one-time champ, have expressed that they want the franchise to make moves to contend for a championship, with the co-stars believing the Lakers are potentially a piece or two away, sources said,” Charania wrote.

With Thursday’s game against the Celtics set to highlight the Lakers' standing among NBA title hopefuls, all eyes will be on whether Davis takes the court and delivers another stellar performance. His ability to stay healthy and sustain high-level play will be vital as the Lakers aim to solidify their postseason positioning in a competitive Western Conference.