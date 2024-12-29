The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a 132-122 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night and provided some comedic relief for the media after the game.

When Lakers power forward Anthony Davis was speaking to the media in the locker room, shooting guard Austin Reaves put his comedy talents on display.

“Anthony Davis’ reaction to a flexing and preening Austin Reaves walking through the locker room postgame after the Lakers win over the Kings. He goes from stone faced to lighting up,” Dave McMenamin of ESPN posted on Twitter/X.

“Stop doing that man,” Davis said while laughing. “That's my guy man, (I) love him. See how they treat me? They talk to me any type of way like my kids man.”

Davis had a dominant performance, leading all scorers with 36 points, adding 15 rebounds and eight assists while shooting 12-of-16 from the field.

Reaves' outing was nothing to overlook either, as he had 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

The Lakers handed Doug Christie a loss in his debut as the Kings' interim head coach. Los Angeles sits at 18-13, tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Sacramento sits at 13-19, currently No. 12 in the Western Conference and 3.5 games back from the final play-in spot, currently held by the Golden State Warriors.

Can the Lakers compete in the West this season?

The Lakers have cooled off since their hot start to the season, but they are still in a good position to qualify for the postseason.

Los Angeles has won five of its last six contests but has multiple games against playoff-caliber teams coming up, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Lakers will compete against the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat in their next 10 matchups.

If the Lakers can make it through this tough portion of the schedule and win the majority of those contests, they will be looked at more seriously as a contender in the West. If they struggle, they will not be taken as seriously.