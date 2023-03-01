LeBron James, who was wearing a walking boot as he entered FedExForum on Tuesday, just watched the Los Angeles Lakers get dismantled by Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Naturally, it’s safe to assume the superstar forward was frustrated to see Anthony Davis and the rest of the team lose in his absence. Considering how much the Purple and Gold need every win to make the postseason, it has to be heartbreaking for him to sit and unable to do anything.

Davis himself knows what James feels. He has spent a lot of the time on the sidelines as well, so he understands what could be going through his teammate’s mind. However, in a strong message to their leader, AD emphasized to LeBron that he should never rush his recovery.

James might think it’s for the best, but Davis doesn’t want for the 38-year-old to carry the burden alone. After all, they should be able to step up as well and lead the team to wins if they want to compete for the championship.

“I don’t want him to rush back early…I want him to get completely right and healthy before he comes back. It’s on us to step up and win basketball games,” Davis said, per Spectrum SportsNet.

LeBron James recently suffered a foot injury, and there have been fears that he could miss a significant amount of time–reportedly between two to three weeks. That means the Lakers superstar is going to miss a huge chunk of their final 20 games.

Davis understands what’s at stake, but to his point, if they are able to make the playoffs, they will need LeBron to be at his absolute best to have a fighting chance. Now, as AD said, it is up to them to do the work to make sure they can make it to the postseason.