The Lakers have a few routes they can take.

Last week, shockwaves were sent throughout the NBA landscape when it was announced that free agent guard Spender Dinwiddie would be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. Dinwiddie figures to provide a scoring presence and veteran leadership to a Lakers squad who had been hit with the injury bug in recent weeks, particularly as it pertains to their backcourt depth.

One person who seems excited about the acquisition is none other than Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who was recently asked about a potential three-guard lineup featuring himself, Dinwiddie, and point guard D'Angelo Russell.

“Anytime you're on the court, you compete to win,” said Reaves, per Jovan Buha of the athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Obviously, I'm assuming that the other two are [Lebron James and Anthony Davis]. In my opinion, that's a really talented five that can do a lot of different things. I think we can compete at a high level, but like I said, the last couple of days is really just trying to get him comfortable.”

While the defense in a lineup featuring Austin Reaves, Spencer Dinwiddie, and D'Angelo Russell might be malleable, to say the least, it's certainly worth considering what that group could do from an offensive perspective, especially considering the Lakers' recent offensive explosion in a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In any case, expect coach Darvin Ham to experiment with the lineups as he works to integrate Dinwiddie into the Lakers' system over the coming weeks.