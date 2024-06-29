The Los Angeles Lakers have a vibrant and exciting roster heading into the 2024-2025 season, and the announcements of Coach JJ Redick's signing and Bronny James' drafting are big reasons why.

On Saturday, June 29, longtime NBA reporter Shams Charania revealed the latest bit of Lakers news that will fire up Los Angeles fans: Cam Reddish is set to make his return.

The news came amid super-agent Rich Paul revealing LeBron James' latest “priority” after opting out of his Lakers contract. Meanwhile, Bronny James was sharply criticized by Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Reddish's return should bolster the Lakers' backcourt, which will now be set to the beat of a different drummer with the former LA Clippers sharpshooter Redick in place as the team's newest head coach.

Cam Reddish Announcement Details, Revealed

The former Duke guard held the cards in this situation and he decided to make his decision known according to Charania, who revealed that the Lakers guard/forward has exercised his $2.5 million player option to return next season.

Reddish quietly started nearly 30 games for the Lakers last season and averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and an assist per contest while shooting less than 39 percent from the field.

“Hope he knows he not getting no PT,” one fan said in response to the Reddish news with laughing and crying emojis.

“I forgot he was even on the Lakers,” another fan added.

Reddish's Has Potential, But Lakers Injury History A Big Concern

Last season, Reddish suffered myriad injuries including a nagging ankle injury, groin injury, face injury, knee and abductor injuries, which caused him to miss several games. Reddish played in 48 contests and had a hard time getting momentum on his side for a Lakers team that played several different lineups over the course of the 2023-2024 season.

While the 24-year-old former Duke Blue Devil is being counted out now that Redick is the coach and Bronny James is in town, the 6-foot-7, 217 pound Lakers perimeter player has plenty of skills to offer the team and still has plenty of developing left to do, meaning he could become a frontline role player before his time in Los Angeles is up.

LeBron James and the Lakers might not win it all next season, but with so much depth, youth, and talent, it would not be surprising to see them take a step forward now that JJ Redick is their head coach.