The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 campaign was quite a roller-coaster ride. After an awful start to the season, the Lakers bounced back and managed to sneak into the Play-In Tournament, which saw them make the playoffs and go all the way to the Western Conference Finals before eventually falling to the Denver Nuggets. Despite coming up short of their main goal, D'Angelo Russell still considers the season a success.

Russell was picked up in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the trade deadline, and helped fuel the Lakers second half spurt to the WCF. While Russell ended up struggling mightily against Denver (6.3 PPG, 3.5 APG, 2 RPG, 32.3 FG%), he still believes the season was a win for the Lakers considering how hard it is to go far in the playoffs, and where they started out in the season.

"We ended in the Western Conference Finals… Obviously we lost to the [Nuggets] and I mean it's hard to just show up and win it all like that in this league, so I was more than happy with our success." —D'Angelo Russell (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/83egsQUAoO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2023

All things considered, D'Angelo Russell's point here is correct. The Lakers were left for dead for much of the season, but somehow managed to put together a playoff run that saw them go all the way to the Western Conference Finals. They may not have gotten the result they were hoping for when they made it, but it's still better than missing the postseason entirely, which is what they were on track to do for much of the season.

As for Russell, he re-signed with the Lakers this offseason, and will look to help the team build off their past campaign. He may have struggled in the playoffs, but Russell still figures to be an integral piece of their system as their new point guard. With many of their key pieces coming back, it wouldn't be a surprise if Los Angeles makes another deep playoff run after seeing their success in the postseason last year