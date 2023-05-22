James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

It’s fair to say that the Denver Nuggets have been hot in their Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers so far.

The Nuggets have established a 3-0 lead over LeBron James and the Lakers, with their ability to find buckets seemingly whenever they need them a major reason why they have been able to win three relatively close games in succession.

When asked about what his Lakers need to do defensively to nullify their opponent’s offensive firepower, head coach Darvin Ham had no problem giving credit to the Nuggets.

“I think we’ve been solid defensively for the most part…they’ve got guys stepping up, making plays. They’re playing fast, moving the ball – they’ve got guys open, certain guys that we shift off, and they’ve been knocking down shots. We just gotta keep fighting the good fight, being more intense, giving multiple efforts.”

Heading into this series the Lakers had the best defensive rating in the NBA Playoffs, but in three games so far even they’ve been unable to contain the Nuggets offense, with their offensive rating sitting at 120.9 in this series.

Certainly it has felt throughout the series that Denver has consistently been able to hit difficult shots. Jamal Murray has been an obvious culprit, averaging 35 points per game, shooting over 52% from the field and 45% from three, but he’s far from alone. After a brilliant Game 1, Nikola Jokic hasn’t been quite as prominent from a scoring perspective over the last couple of games, but the likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (15.3 points per game, 45% from three) and Michael Porter Jr (15 points per game, 47.8% from three) have been a consistent thorn in the Lakers’ collective side.

Heading into Game 4, history is not on the Lakers side. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win, and while the Lakers have looked very capable of competing throughout this series, if they’re to fight their way back into the series they’ll need the Nuggets’ prodigious offense, and in particular their hot shooting, to cool off significantly.