A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

After losing Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets in heartbreaking fashion, it now goes without saying that Los Angeles Lakers are facing virtually insurmountable odds in the Western Conference Finals. Being down 2-0 in the series against Nikola Jokic and the mighty Nuggets was already a tough spot to be in for LA, but now that they’re down 3-0, there just appears to be no chance the Lakers come back from such a significant deficit.

Be that as it may, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham remains steadfast. In his mind, as long as the Nuggets haven’t closed out this series, his team still lives to fight another day:

“I think the deficit is 3-0, not four,” Ham said. “As long as they haven’t gotten four (wins) yet, there’s still hope. We’re still alive. We just have to focus on winning one game.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I think the deficit is 3-0, not 4. As long as they haven’t gotten 4 yet, there’s still hope. We’re still alive. We just have to focus on winning 1 game.” Darvin Ham believes Lakers could still bounce back in the WCF series vs. Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/jyeV5jZwWY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

You have to respect the defiant confidence in this man but at the same time, you don’t really expect him to say that the Lakers are cooked. Moreover, no amount of motivation is going to take away from the fact that no team in the history of the NBA has come back after being down 3-0 in a best-of-7 series. These are the odds the Lakers are facing right now, and it’s not surprising that fans are already bringing out the brooms in anticipation of a 4-0 sweep.

Be that as it may, this won’t stop Darvin Ham and the Lakers from hoping against hope. At this point, they have no other choice.