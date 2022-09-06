Darvin Ham gets 100% honest on Russell Westbrook buying in on Lakers

It looks like the relationship between Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are going smooth despite all the trade rumors this offseason. In fact, Darvin Ham is happy with how the explosive guard has bought in with the team.

Speaking to reporters after practice on Tuesday, Ham shared that the fact that things have been made clear with Westbrook upfront has been beneficial in their current standing. They have also communicated really well, which should only bode well in their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

“Everything has been clear and up front between him and I. He’s been a pleasure. … He’s been that since Day 1. … The communication has been great both ways. … I can wait to succeed with him,” Ham shared, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

It certainly looks like the Lakers have resolved their Russell Westbrook issue… at least on the outside.

Of course it isn’t the first time that Darvin Ham has spoken fondly of Westbrook, but even then the trade rumors didn’t stop. After acquiring Patrick Beverley, the belief is the Purple and Gold are going to move Russ soon.

However, things are quite different now, with Ham even discussing his plans to play Westbrook and Beverley together. Surely he won’t be making such big plans for a player they are about to trade right?

Perhaps it is just Ham speaking based on the current situation and nothing more–refusing to give any hint of the future. Regardless, though, the Lakers do seem ready to keep Westbrook for the season.