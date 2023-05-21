A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Denver Nuggets just buried LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers into a deep, deep hole with a stunning 119-108 victory in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night. The Lakers had to win this one to avoid going down 0-3 in the series, but clearly, Jamal Murray had other plans.

Murray picked up right where he left off in Game 2 as he torched the Lakers with a scorching-hot start in the first half. He dropped 30 points in the opening half alone on 13-of-20 shooting as LA struggled mightily to keep the Nuggets star at bay. The 26-year-old went cold in the second half, but his explosion in the fist two quarters of play was enough to lead Denver to a massive win on the Lakers’ own home floor.

Murray ultimately finished with 37 points on 15-of-29 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 42 minutes of action. With this epic performance, Murray pulled off a Nikola Jokic by setting a new franchise record (h/t Statmuse on Twitter):

Jamal Murray tonight: 37 PTS

7 REB

6 AST

2 STL

5 3P Joins Jokic as the only Nuggets to reach those numbers in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/1SerrYghrs — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 21, 2023

That’s amazing, especially if you consider the fact that the Nuggets have Nikola Jokic on their side, who is an absolute stat-stuffer. Not to mention the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Alex English, among others, who also plied their trade for Denver at one point or another. This simply speaks volumes of Murray’s amazing performance and how tremendous he has been for the Nuggets not only in Game 3, but throughout this series as well.

Expect Jamal Murray and the Nuggets to keep their foot on the gas as they look to sweep LeBron and Co. in Game 4 on Monday.