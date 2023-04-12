A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are headed to the 2023 NBA Playoffs after a successful escape act Tuesday night at home versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles was able to complete that comeback despite the team not being able to fully capitalize whenever the Timberwolves sent double teams to Davis.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham admitted to that particular shortcoming.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“Darvin Ham said it falls on him and his coaching staff to get Anthony Davis more involved in the offense. He said they need to better exploit how teams are constantly doubling Davis.”

Nevertheless, Anthony Davis was able to come up with 24 points and 15 rebounds plus two steals and three blocks in 43 minutes of action. LeBron James and Dennis Schroder were also able to make the Timberwolves’ defense pay for the quality of defense they showed up with, especially in the second half and in overtime, with the two combining for 28 points in the final two quarters, with Schroder adding four more in overtime.

The absence of Rudy Gobert in the Play-in Tournament game on Tuesday also made life easier for Davis in the shaded area, but he will be up for a tough challenge in the first round of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies, who have Jarren Jackson Jr. Jackson isn’t going to need much help when he’s on Davis, considering that he is among the best defenders in the league today.

The Lakers and the Grizzlies kick off their series on Sunday in Memphis.