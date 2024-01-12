Darvin Ham had an awesome reaction to hearing the rumors that he was on the hot seat for the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling for weeks now, and with their record sitting below .500 at 19-20, rumors about Darvin Ham's future with the team have begun to percolate. Despite these rumors, reports have surfaced saying that Ham still has the backing of Los Angeles' management, so it doesn't seem like he is truly on the hot seat just yet.

Ham found himself in a somewhat similar situation last season, but he ended up leading the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals, so they aren't going to make any rash decisions just because of one cold stretch. Ham has caught wind of the rumors suggesting that he could be on the hot seat, though, leading to some hilarious NSFW comments from the LA's leader.

“I had like 50 texts when I checked my phone that day. I'm not on social media, so I don't know what people are saying. But I'm getting text messages saying, ‘Hang in there. Are you OK? It's going to be OK. I'm here for you.' I thought somebody died. That was my initial reaction. Then someone sent me story with some unnamed sources and I was like, ‘This s***?' Everything is going to be alright. We've got a good team. We just got more work to do.” – Darvin Ham, Bleacher Report

Darvin Ham isn't concerned with hot seat rumors

It's no secret that ever since winning the NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament, things have quickly gone downhill for the Lakers. And yet, these sorts of stretches are bound to happen at some point during the course of a full 82-game season. With that in mind, Ham isn't very concerned about his status, and it doesn't look like the Lakers management is ready to panic either.

The Lakers are still in just tenth place in the Western Conference, though, so it's clear they need to turn things around sooner rather than later, and Ham is going to play a big role in that potential turnaround. But he isn't going to have to worry about his status on the hot seat for the time being, and this awesome reaction shows that, even if he was on the hot seat, he still likely wouldn't be concerned.