Dennis Schroder is currently undergoing NBA free agency contract negotiations amid his public interest in a return to the Los Angeles Lakers. Regardless of a return to the Lakers or not, Schroder is so grateful for a particular moment with LeBron James that he is turning it into a t-shirt, reports ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The moment came in the NBA Play-In Tournament game between the Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Coming out of a timeout tied 95-95 with 21.7 seconds to play, Schroder found himself alongside James on the court with the game on the line.

With under ten seconds to go, LeBron James drove to the rim but was collapsed upon by the Timberwolves defense; he dished the ball out to Dennis Schroder, who put up a corner three that was all nylon and put the Lakers up 98-95 with 1.4 seconds remaining. The game ultimately went into overtime, where the Lakers held on for the victory and advanced into the NBA Playoffs.

“That was probably one of my coolest moments in my career. I mean it's just a great moment with the GOAT. He's making the right read and it's coming to me and I shoot it.”

Schroder emphasizes that he will always remember the play and making a t-shirt out of it will certainly memorialize the moment forever. It is clear that Schroder enjoyed playing with LeBron James and would cherish coming back to play for the Lakers; tune into the start of NBA free agency Friday to see if the Lakers make Schroder's wish come true.