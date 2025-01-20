In the battle for Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Clippers secured a 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James recording a double-double in the loss. After the game, James openly shared his thoughts on the Lakers’ roster following the defeat.

LeBron James subtle jab at Rob Pelinka

“We don't have a choice, that's the way our team is constructed. We have to. We have to play close to perfect basketball,” said the Lakers superstar in an interview after the game.

James' comments may have come from frustration after the Lakers lost for the fourth time in their last six games, but head coach JJ Redick provided a realistic view of the team's chances every time they played. When asked about the stretch where the Lakers played 10 of 12 games in Los Angeles (with a 5-5 record so far), it was hard to tell if he was being optimistic or resigned to the situation.

James tallied 25 points, five rebounds, and 11 assists, shooting 9-of-20 from the floor. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis chipped in with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

For the Clippers, James Harden recorded 21 points, four rebounds, and 12 assists, knocking down 4-of-9 attempts from three-point range. Norman Powell added 22 points in the commanding victory, with four starters reaching double figures.

The second half was closely contested, with both teams scoring 28 points in the third quarter. The Lakers edged the Clippers 25-24 in the fourth, but their early mistakes proved too costly, allowing the Clippers to secure the win.

LeBron James appeared to subtly urge Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' front office to take action and assemble the supporting cast required for a championship run. Despite acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith in December, the Lakers still face key roster gaps that need to be addressed.

Trying to solve the Lakers' roster problems

The Clippers' role players outperformed the Lakers, exposing a recurring issue for the Purple and Gold this season. Despite holding a solid 22-18 record and sitting sixth in the Western Conference, the Lakers continue to grapple with notable roster deficiencies.

The Lakers urgently need a dependable center to complement Anthony Davis and strengthen their rotation. Additionally, they require another playmaker to enhance half-court shot creation especially with a recent injury scare for Austin Reaves, and a point-of-attack defender to solidify their defensive schemes.

Los Angeles have been without a crucial piece all season, actively seeking backup center options in recent weeks. This move must happen swiftly if they hope to stay competitive. They have faced difficulties against opposing big men, and rumors are swirling that they are targeting Washington's Jonas Valančiūnas.

Reports suggest the Lakers plan to focus on minor roster improvements by leveraging second-round draft picks. However, this approach may fall short of attracting top-tier role players or impactful bench contributors.

The Lakers lag behind their rivals in precisely that area, which has hindered their success, particularly during the regular season. Since their 2020 championship win, they have consistently fallen short of bypassing the play-in tournament and even missed the playoffs on one occasion.

LeBron James and the Lakers will seek to bounce back on Tuesday when they face the 6-34 Washington Wizards at home.