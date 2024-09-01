The Los Angeles Lakers' former center Dwight Howard had a solid career in Tinseltown before heading for the greener pastures of retirement. Howard is known for his outspoke opinions on the world of NBA basketball including one shared on a GOAT debate between Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan recently.

Howard found himself in a firestorm of commentary with former NBA stars Gilbert Arenas and Kenyon Martin on the topic after he said that Bryant took everything Jordan did and enhanced it. The former Kobe Bryant teammate's comments were met with stiff resistance from Arenas whose tangent centered around Bryant.

The Lakers legend did not mimic the early years of ‘Air Jordan' but instead mimicked the latter years of Jordan, ‘Agent Zero' said.

The Howard discussion came amid a Jerry West focused move by his alma mater, West Virginia University. Meanwhile, an Austin Reaves focused Magic Johnson stat was shared that will fire up Lakers fans.

Howard's take will delight many Lakers fans, but bother Jordan fans. Further analysis reveals how close Bryant came to MJ's level of mastery.

Kobe vs. Mike, revisited

Looking at Jordan vs. Bryant from an “eye test” perspective it's easy to see why Arenas took issue with Howard's assertion. How he approached it is where he there is plenty of room for interpretation.

Arenas said that Kobe Bryant essentially copied the post #45 era Michael Jordan who relied mostly on fadeaways and outside shots in comparison to the previous iteration of ‘Air' Jordan.

What Arenas missed is that the young version of Kobe Bryant bore plenty of similarities to the young version of Jordan, with his high-flying acrobatics and Slam Dunk Competition win as a rookie.

Howard didn't elaborate on his comments, but Bryant shot the ball from a farther distance than the Bulls legend on many occasions and seemed to have a more advanced shooting range in general. Jordan could possibly have had that shot in his arsenal, but the NBA of his era didn't allow for such shots to be taken nearly as often.

Bryant definitely had a style all his own, even though he admitted he mimicked Jordan and “copied” his moves on his path to becoming an NBA legend.

Future of Lakers' ‘Showtime' Franchise

The Lakers' ‘Showtime' franchise still has LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis and the novelty of second rounder Bronny James, who is currently waiting in the wings to hit the court alongside his famous father.

The Lakers don't have a prime Kobe Bryant or prime Michael Jordan on their roster but they do have the NBA's all-time leading scorer, James, who appears to have found the fountain of youth in terms of his productivity and playing skills.

Howard's take will echo in the minds of fans for years to come. Lakers nation loves Bryant and appreciates his talents as much as any franchise ever has a single player. The statue in front of the Crypto.com Arena shows as much with each passing day.