LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were asked about Kyrie Irving and ongoing trade rumors following the Los Angeles Lakers’ dispiriting loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

LeBron and Russ are the two Lakers most directly tied to a potential Kyrie blockbuster. LeBron is an “immense proponent” of an Irving acquisition, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski — a stance James has made clear on numerous occasions over the past year, including with a not-so-cryptic tweet hours after Irving’s trade request was made public.

The awkward aspect of LeBron’s desire for a reunion with Kyrie is the implicit endorsement of Russell Westbrook being shipped out of town — a requisite of any Lakers-Nets deal, for salary-matching purposes.

After the Lakers’ gave up a 12-point lead and collapsed in the fourth quarter in New Orleans (Westbrook was benched in crunch-time), the two stars addressed burbling buzz ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Westbrook — no stranger to being a focus of trade speculation — said he’s not feeling added pressure as the deadline approaches and takes it all in stride. (Westbrook has previously indicated an openness to moving on from the Lakers, and his brother’s recent social media activity didn’t exactly dispel the notion.)

“I’ve known this was a business since I was 18 or 19 years old, since I got in (the NBA),” Russ stated. “My dad taught me that: When you get into this league, it’s a business, and people make business decisions. Whatever decision that they make, I make sure I’m ready professionally like I always have been and always will be.”

LeBron went his typical route and deflected the question toward the Lakers’ front office, then threw in a comment that made his true feelings glaringly apparent.

“That’s a (Rob Pelinka) question,” said LeBron, when asked if Irving could make the Lakers a contender. “I don’t speak for our front office. My mindset is whatever lineup or whatever group we have, is to make sure we prepare ourselves the best way we can to go out and win.

“Obviously, that’s a … ‘duh’ question when you talk about a player like that.”

LeBron has long wanted the Lakers to aggressively try and add a game-changing third star after his miscalculation on the Westbrook trade. In theory, Kyrie would be an ideal fit next to James and Anthony Davis due to his familiarity with LeBron and shooting and shot creation. With Kyrie, though, it’s never that simple.

A cadre of other aspiring contenders — including the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks — are in talks with Brooklyn, as well.