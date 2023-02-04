Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. His preferred destination is to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who would like to have him at the right price. Because of Irving’s $36.9 million cap figure, that would mean sending out Russell Westbrook and his $47.1M contract — though not necessarily for a reunion with Kevin Durant. A third team will probably need to be included to facilitate the salary movement and push the Nets over the goal line. The San Antonio Spurs make the most sense.

I personally don’t think Irving makes as much sense in Los Angeles as LeBron and the Lakers do. He’s an insufferably unreliable employee who eventually sabotages every situation he’s in. He’s reverted to reprehensible conspiracy posting. He’s perennially underperformed in the playoffs since 2016. The Lakers’ continual star-chasing approach — as opposed to recreating the title-proven two-stars-plus-depth model — is misguided. Trading for Kyrie means extending him ASAP. How can you commit long-term unless he agrees to the type of incentive-based contract he repeatedly turned down from the Nets? That conundrum is reportedly the source of the Lakers’ reticence.

"The Lakers' position from what I understand is that: They've been interested in trading for Kyrie Irving, but they're not so sure about trading for him and being obligated to give him a $200M contract at season's end." 🗣️ Brian Windhorstpic.twitter.com/iE6EiZLauV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 4, 2023

That said, I certainly understand why the Lakers identify Irving as a seamless basketball fit (shooting/shot-creation) and the superstar Rob Pelinka has been waiting to become available before the deadline. If he’s on his best behavior and they compete for a ‘chip, it’s worth it.

LeBron talking about his "love" for Kyrie a few months back: https://t.co/alHdqF0Sv6 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) February 3, 2023

A trade would likely come a few days before Feb. 9, allowing the Lakers to consider further moves (perhaps involving Lonnie Walker IV and/or Patrick Beverley) to accrue more depth for a playoff run. The news that Irving won’t play for Brooklyn on Saturday (“calf soreness”) and that Westbrook is questionable for Lakers vs. Pelicans (non-COVID illness) fueled speculation that a deal could be struck at any moment.

Los Angelesdoes not want to give up youngsters Austin Reaves and Max Christie. They are willing to part with their tradable first-round picks (2027, 2029), but may demand one of them — ideally 2027 — to be protected. Everything else in their cabinet besides LeBron or Anthony Davis is on the table.

Here’s a framework for a three-team trade centered on Kyrie and Russ that seems to represent the likeliest scenario, based on speculation, reporting, common sense, and math.

The Lakers get an assist from the Spurs

Even if Durant was cool with teaming up with Westbrook again, Russ provides little on-court value for the Nets before hitting free agency. He’ll need to be re-routed elsewhere.

The Spurs historically refuse to trade with the Lakers but may be open to it now that their rivalry is long dormant. In this case, San Antonio would take Westbrook and buy him out as they tank for Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs could ask for one of the Lakers’ first-rounders and any number of seconds. They’d have to send the Nets about $20M in salary — possibly Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl (on expiring deals), whom they are widely known to be shopping. This allows Brooklyn the chance to remain competitive for the rest of 2022-23.

San Antonio owns a host of future firsts, including most of their own, the Charlotte Hornets’ 2023 pick, a bunch of Atlanta Hawks picks (via Dejounte Murray), and a Chicago Bulls’ 2025 pick. They could send Brooklyn some draft capital, as well.

The Nets want to trade Joe Harris, who will be on a $19M expiring deal in 2023-24. Harris, incidentally, is the precise type of player the Lakers could use: a large sniper on the wing. The Lakers can send their other first-rounder to Brooklyn (and a 2028 pick swap), plus Walker IV to align salaries. In this scenario, Brooklyn would save approximately $100 million in luxury tax.

Something like this:

Other potential Kyrie pursuers like the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns can offer the Nets more enticing win-now packages comprised of useful rotation pieces. But, if the Nets are content to half-surrender on 2022-23 and use a Kyrie trade to set themselves up with cap space and future assets to reset this summer, the Lakers present the best partner, if the Spurs comply.