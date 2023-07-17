When NBA free agency opened, the Los Angeles Lakers made one of the more surprising moves by signing Gabe Vincent. After an impressive run with the Miami Heat and becoming an important part of their rotation, the Lakers signed Vincent to a three-year deal worth $33 million.

Vincent brings a lot to the table and joins a team that made a Western Conference Finals run and has added a lot in free agency. The former Heat guard opened up on exactly what he brings to the Lakers during an episode of TheOldMan&TheThree podcast.

“I've played almost every role, I feel like, in Miami. I've played a number of styles, so transition-wise, role-wise, it's going to be very similar fitting into whatever (the Lakers) need to win a championship.”

Gabe Vincent does bring a lot of different things to the table, and he averaged 9.4 PPG with 2.5 assists in 25 minutes per contest for the Heat. In the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Vincent had two games with 19 or more points, including 23 points in Game 2 but cooled off considerably for the remainder of the series.

The Lakers re-signed Austin Reaves and brought back Rui Hachimura. They also re-signed D'Angelo Russell, added Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish, and inked Jaxson Hayes to a deal. Vincent is almost certainly going to come off the bench, but he should be a major factor for the second unit and can definitely be an intriguing replacement if somebody in the starting rotation gets injured.

All in all, Lakers fans should love what he brings to this team.