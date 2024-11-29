The Los Angeles Lakers (11-7) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-4) Friday night at Crypto.com Arena in their final NBA Cup group-stage game. The Lakers, tied with the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs in the West Group B standings at 2-1, are aiming to secure a critical win to advance in the midseason tournament. Anthony Davis, who has been a key contributor this season, is officially listed as probable with left plantar fasciitis. However, Davis is likely to suit up as the Lakers face a Thunder team currently leading the Western Conference standings.

Davis has been instrumental for the Lakers, averaging a career-high 29.2 points per game — fifth-most in the NBA — along with 11.5 rebounds (seventh in the league), 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.3 steals. The nine-time All-Star is shooting a career-best 36.1% from beyond the arc and 55.5% overall from the field.

Anthony Davis' injury status for Lakers vs. Thunder NBA Cup showdown

In Wednesday’s 134-117 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Davis came close to a triple-double, recording 19 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists. The win was crucial for the Lakers after a 127-100 loss to the Suns earlier in the week dropped their point differential in NBA Cup play to -16, leaving them third in Group B standings.

The Lakers also listed rookie Dalton Knecht as probable with a right quad contusion. Knecht impressed in the victory over the Spurs, scoring a game-high 20 points. His scoring ability could provide additional support for the Lakers as they aim to overcome the Thunder and stay in contention for the NBA Cup.

Oklahoma City enters the matchup with momentum, sitting atop the Western Conference standings at 14-4. Led by All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder have been dominant in both NBA Cup and regular season play, presenting a formidable challenge for the Lakers.

The Lakers need a win and a favorable point differential to improve their chances of advancing to the next round. Davis’ availability will be critical as the team looks to bounce back in NBA Cup play and build consistency in their overall season performance.

The Lakers and Thunder will tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena.