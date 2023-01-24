Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James starred against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Across 36 minutes of play, he scored 37 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out four assists in a contest the Lakers went on to win by nine, 121-112. So when the Lakers host the cross-town rival Clippers on Tuesday night in hopes of extending their current win streak to three, every Lakers fan will surely want to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

LeBron James injury status vs. Clippers

The Lakers have James listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown with an ankle injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Additionally, Anthony Davis (right foot), Austin Reaves (left hamstring), and Lonnie Walker (left knee) will all sit out for Los Angeles.

James, 38, is in his 20th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the Lakers. He’s averaging 29.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 37 appearances this season. James’ scoring efficiency in 2022-23 has been a tale of two proximities. From two-point range, he hardly misses, as he’s converting 60.1% of his two-point field goals thus far. However, it’s a different and bleaker story from behind the three-point arc, as James is shooting just 28.8% on threes, his worst three-point percentage since the 2003-04 campaign.

No matter who’s able to suit up for the Lakers, they’ll have their hands full against a mostly healthy Clippers team that — like the purple and gold — desperately needs wins. So, with regard to the question, Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is maybe.